MLB Makes $100M Commitment to Increase Black Participation

DENVER (AP) — Major League Baseball will give at least $100 million over 10 years and help raise an additional $50 million to the Players Alliance aimed at increasing the number of Blacks playing the sport and eventually making the big leagues.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision before the All-Star Home Run Derby, saying it would be the sport’s largest charitable commitment.

The Players Alliance was launched last year, and MLB and the Major League Players Association announced a $10 million commitment last September. In addition, 500 players donated a portion of their salaries on April 15, Jackie Robinson Day.