Cord Cutters Rejoice! Monday Night Football to Air on ABC

For those of us that have 'cut the cord' and are big football fans, Monday brought some great news regarding Monday Night Football this season.

Due to the current strike going on in Hollywood, ABC has announced that they will televise 'Monday Night Football' nationally this season.

It might not seem like a big deal to those who have ESPN, but for those that don't it is!

ABC will not only carry one of the two games tonight, but will also carry a minimum of one game each Monday Night for the remainder of the 2023 season:

This is not a long-term programming change but merely a one-season response to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. Next season, ESPN is again set to be the primary home of Monday Night Football, with ABC airing only a select few games.

Tonight will get us started, as the later of the two contests, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, will be televised on ABC.

For those that already have ESPN and streaming services, nothing will change; but it's amazing news for cord cutters around the country!

Source: NBC Sports