NEW Monopoly Knockout Game Exclusively At Walmart

There's something new coming with the New Year! A new version of the world's favorite board game.

The Hasbro company has announced an up-and-active makeover for Monopoly. According to USA TODAY, the game will make its debut on January 1, 2024, exclusively through the Walmart chain of stores.

Insert your disappointment here! For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa shoppers of course that means it will mean an After Christmas Gift.

WHAT IS MONOPOLY KNOCKOUT

Once again Hasbro is focusing on family fun. The new Monopoly Knockout opponents will compete in a token showdown taking turns sliding their tokens down the long gameboard (over 3 feet) and trying to land them on properties.

At the end of each round, they’ll collect—or pay—cash based on where their tokens ended up. So aim and slide carefully, landing tokens on the best properties and knocking other players' tokens into Jail or totally off the board.

HOW MANY PLAYERS

Your entire clan can enjoy a game of Monopoly Knockout. Up to 8 players.

FAMILIAR PROPERTIES

The gameboard will feature favorite Monopoly properties and familiar spaces, like Change, Go To Jail, Free Parking, Luxury Tax, and more.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST

So everyone can enjoy and afford the new Monopoly Knockout, Walmart will have it priced at $19.99.