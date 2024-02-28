Get our free mobile app

X X loading...

An 'anytime snack' is now only available at Walmart, and kids will be asking for these chips at the breakfast table. Walmart is now stocking store shelves with the newest Lay's chips flavor, Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Chips.

NOT JUST FOR LUNCH

Not sure if you kid will want a bowl with a splash of milk, but I'm thinking this could be your chance to get them to eat breakfast!

X X loading...

Betcha Can't Eat Just One

ARE THEY SUGARY

This new Lay's product at Walmart has only 2g of sugar per serving. That's less than just about every box of cereal on the shelf.

HOW MUCH DO THEY COST

A bag of these little delights will cost you $2.48, depending on location.

X X loading...

Ways To Up Your Grilling Game A variety of tips and suggestions to improve your results with backyard grilling or cooking in general. Some of these are new ideas, some might be reminders of old-knowledge - but they're all good things to keep in mind when barbecuing. Gallery Credit: Steve Tanko