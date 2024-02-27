CONGRATULATIONS to Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year, Susan Thies

CONGRATULATIONS to Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year, Susan Thies

Sioux Falls School District/Canva
This year the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) saw 70 teachers nominated for the 36th Annual Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year Award. It came down to seven finalists.

On Monday, the SFSD awarded 5th grade Garfield Elementary teacher Susan Thies with its top honor.

"There are only a select few teachers I have ever come across that I would label as master teachers. Teaching is both an art and a science which requires full commitment mentally, emotionally, and physically. Teaching requires that you know your content, your students, and yourself, inside and out, completely. It is for these reasons, and many more, that I can say with complete conviction that Susan Thies is a master teacher."

The Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year Award ceremony was held at Ben Reifel Middle School.

2024 Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year Finalists

