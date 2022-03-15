Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year Is Pettigrew Educator

Just like in class, raise your hand if you agree that teachers are the most important members of our society. Yep, I thought so.

The Sioux Falls School District gathered Monday to recognize those who play such a critical role in the lives of your children. These are the individuals who give kids purpose and set them on a path to become leaders and succeed in life.

Of the 69 teachers nominated, a committee comprised of staff, board members, parents, and community members chose 5 finalists.

The 2022 Dr. John Harris Teacher of the Year was awarded to Ashley Kracke a 5th-grade teacher at R.F. Pettigrew Elementary.

Ashley has been teaching for 17 years in the Sioux Falls School District, teaching for 12 years now at Pettigrew.

Thanks to Vern Eide, the co-sponsor for this event, Ashley took home a check for $4,000 to use however she would like.

There was a new award presented this year. The District honored Nick Opdahl as Distinguished Educator.

Nick is a carpentry teacher at the CTE Academy.

Along with the title of Distinguished Educator, Opdahl also received a check for $2,000 from One American Bank.

Congratulations to both Ashley and Nick, and a huge thank you to all of our teachers.

