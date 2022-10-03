More Bad New For Denver Broncos as They Lose RB For Season

The Denver Broncos have got off to a bad start this season with a 2-3 start and they got even more bad news on Monday.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was injured in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and now will miss the rest of the season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams suffered a torn ACL and LCL and will have season ending surgery.

It is going to be very interesting to see how Denver rebounds from even more adversity as they are playing in a loaded division.

Denver was hoping to take a big step forward this season with the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson, but things haven't gone to plan.

The Broncos will look to get back on the winning track this week as they host the Indianapolis Colts before taking on divisional foe Los Angeles the following week on Monday Night Football.

