Most Popular Dog Breeds
- Dogs can be pure joy. They can also be a challenge. That's why we love 'em. But what are the most pupular... I mean...popular dog breeds in America? The
- (AKC) released its list of the most popular dogs and there are a few surprises on it.
- Most notably, the poodle is back in the top 5 after almost 30 years! Secondly, the St. Bernard did not make the top 10. But don't tell Samson, the feature image dog above. He is part of our family along with Gracie, the other St. Bernard. (St Bernard's were ranked #53)
- All glory on this year's list belongs to the Labrador retriever. It took top honors as America's most popular dog breed. Here's the rest of the top 10:
- Labrador retrievers
- French bulldogs
- Golden retrievers
- German shepherds
- Poodles
- Bulldogs
- Beagles
- Rottweilers
- German shorthaired pointers (shoutout to Remy and Ziggy)
- Dachshunds
