Change your perspective, change your life. It is both that simple and that challenging.

To help people face, and overcome, that challenge Quoin Bank in Sioux Falls is offering a FREE resource to people that want to live a rich life.

Beyond Wealth: The Road Map to a Rich Life Amazon/Wiley Publishing loading...

Beyond Wealth, The Road Map to a Rich Life is a book by Alexander Green. He is a New York Times bestselling author that has been featured on several shows.

Green writes about how while money is a core component of wealth, it also takes character and wisdom to live the good life.

"Beyond Wealth provides insightful commentary on the most important aspects of our lives: love, work, honor, trust, freedom, death, fear, truth, beauty, and other timeless issues. The book is both a thought provoking read and the ideal gift, guaranteed to ennoble, uplift and inspire."

The book is a collection of practical wisdom to help the reader find understanding and a day-to-day path to getting the most out of life.

Greg Harell, Senior Vice President of Quoin Bank, says that "It's a really good book for anyone, at any stage of your life."

Anyone can pick up a free copy of Beyond Wealth, The Road Map to a Rich Life by Alexander Green at the Quoin Bank at 69th and Western in Sioux Falls (5700 S. Remington Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57108)

They don't want any personal info and you don't have to bank with them to get a copy. Just ask.

Alexander Green is the Chief Investment Strategist of The Oxford Club. Green formally worked as an investment advisor, research analyst, and portfolio manager on Wall Street. He is the author of four New York Times bestselling books: The Gone Fishin’ Portfolio: Get Wise, Get Wealthy… and Get On With Your Life; The Secret of Shelter Island: Money and What Matters; Beyond Wealth: The Road Map to a Rich Life; and An Embarrassment of Riches: Tapping Into the World’s Greatest Legacy of Wealth.

Quoin Bank is an independent bank serving the communities of Miller, Highmore, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

