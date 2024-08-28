NCAA Football’s Spring Transfer Window Questionable

College football's spring transfer period is officially in danger of being eliminated after the NCAA's FBS and FCS oversight committees recommended the sport move to a single offseason notification-of-transfer window.

Under their proposal, the 30-day transfer window in December would become the lone opportunity for FBS and FCS players to enter their name in the transfer portal and seek a new school. For the past two years, the transfer portal has also opened for a 15-day window in April.

The Division I Council will meet in October to determine whether it will adopt the proposal, which reduces the total number of days when student-athletes can transfer from 45 to 30.

If approved, the change would take effect for the 2024-25 school year. The December transfer window will open on the Monday after conference title games and extend from Dec. 9 through Jan. 7. The NCAA cited a focus on promoting "roster stability for student-athletes and their programs" in its release regarding the proposal.