South Dakota Coyote WBB Adds 9th Transfer in Olivia Moore

It would be a massive understatement to say it's been a busy offseason for Coach Carrie Eighmey and the South Dakota Coyote Women's Basketball program.

After graduating one of the most accomplished players in the history of the program in Grace Larkins, and losing 8 players to the portal, there was work to be done.

It didn't take long for the names to start coming in as additions to the program, and they haven't stopped.

On Wednesday, we learned of the latest addition to South Dakota's roster, as Olivia Moore announced her transfer intentions:

South Dakota head women's basketball coach Carrie Eighmey is excited to announce the addition of Olivia Moore, a transfer from Seattle University. Moore joins South Dakota with two years of eligibility remaining. Moore is a 5-9 guard from Spokane, Washington. She competed at Long Beach State for one season after redshirting her freshman season, then transferred to Seattle last year. In 24 games, making 15 starts with the Redhawks, Moore averaged 8.7 points and 2.5 assists in 28 minutes per game. "Olivia is a great addition to our roster!" Eighmey said. "She's a player who is committed to playing both ends of the floor. Offensively, she stretches it as a very consistent 3-point shooter and can be dangerous in transition. She's also a great cutter and mover. We also love the effort she plays with on the defensive end." Over the course of two seasons, Moore has compiled 255 points, 65 assists, and 62 rebounds. She scored a career best 19 points against Tarleton State last season. Prior to playing at Seattle, Moore saw limited minutes in one season at Long Beach State. She saw significant improvements from her freshman to sophomore campaigns in shooting percentage, jumping from 31% from the field and 34% from three at LBSU to 42% from the field and 39% from three at Seattle.

Moore joins the likes of Jenna Hopp, Katy Reyerson, Josie Hill, Angelina Robles, and others as additions to the Coyote roster via in the portal. In total, there have been nine additions to date this offseason.

South Dakota Coyote Basketball finished last season with a mark of 11-20 in the first year under Coach Carrie Eighmey.

Source: GoYotes.com

