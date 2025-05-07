South Dakota Transfer Chase Forte Joins ACC Basketball Program

Adam Pearson - USD - GoYotes.com

From starring in the Summit League to joining the ACC.

Chase Forte's tenure as a South Dakota Coyote was brief but impactful, as he took home Summit League honors in his lone season in Vermillion, while also helping the Yotes finish with a 19-14 mark.

Forte entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season, and has found his new basketball home.

Forte will reportedly transfer to Boston College:

Forte finished last season with a First Team All-Summit League selection and was also named to the All-Defensive team as well. He averaged a team high 17.9 points per game and also chipped in 4.4 rebounds per game while leading the team in assists and steals.

The BC Eagles are getting a good one and are aiming to rebound from a tough season in which they finished 12-19 overall, and just 4-16 in ACC play.

