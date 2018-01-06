NDSU Beats James Madison to Capture National Title

The FCS Championship was once again won by the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday as they defeated James Madison 17-13.

It was revenge for the Bison who lost to James Madison a year ago in the title game all while snapping James Madison's 26 game winning streak.

NDSU got out to the early lead and never trailed the entire contest.

This title marks the 11th championship at DII and the FCS level with this becoming the 6th overall since joining the FCS ranks.