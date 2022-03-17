Nearly Four Million Bottles of Supplements Are Being Recalled
Ordinarily, when a product is recalled it's what's inside the container that's the problem.
Not this time.
New Jersey-based Reckitt is currently recalling nearly four million bottles of its Airborne Gummies due to an issue with the cap on the bottle.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the seal or cap on the bottle of gummies may pop off, potentially leading to injury. So far there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention
The recall is for 63 and 75 count bottles of the Airborne Gummies in blueberry pomegranate, orange, and assorted fruit flavors, with expiration dates in 2021 and 2022.
The supplements were sold locally at Target, Walgreens, Sam's Club, Costco, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.
If you have any unopened bottles of supplements at home now, you should not attempt to open the bottles, according to the recall notice. Instead, you should contact Reckitt at 1-888-266-8003, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Central Time, weekdays, to receive a full refund by way of a postage-paid envelope.
You can also go online at Schiffvitamins.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
