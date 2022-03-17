Everyone has snacks they like. Nachos, popcorn, chips, and chocolate are just a fraction of what people like to snack on.

Some people like to snack on things that no one should have thought of.

A few weeks ago, my daughter started grabbing a handful of uncooked spaghetti out of the cupboard when she needed a portable snack. I asked why not cook it and she replied, "This is faster."

We asked people in the area what their most "psychotic snacks" are. The responses we received ranged from completely benign to incredibly worrisome.

When I was little I liked to eat frozen peas??!

I sometimes eat toilet paper

Slices of raw potato

I love cold hot dogs right out of the package. has to be the cheap brand

I call it a Tortilla hot dog.. You take a hot dog, cheese, and salsa and wrap it in a tortilla. Put in the microwave for 40 seconds. So good.

When I was little I ate frozen French fries

When I was little I also like dipping grapes into ranch

Saltines with vanilla frosting

I leave the Cheetos puffs bag open for a few days intentionally so that the Cheetos get stale and kind of squishy.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with nacho cheese Doritos inside

Psycho snack- when I was little I used to eat spoon fulls of Crisco. Not as an adult, I just love butter!

I used to eat frozen chocolate Eggo waffles when I was a kid

My girls and I eat (Flamin') hot Cheetos with cream Cheese or French Onion dip

My 10 year old puts ranch on a flour tortilla, slaps a slice of cheddar on there and folds it in half. I call it the white boy quesadilla

My girlfriend likes to eat peanut butter and sharp cheddar sandwiches, psychotic? Idk but definitely not normal