Nebraska Cornhusker Legend Suh is on 2026 CFB HoF Ballot
There have been few college football players as dominant as Nebraska defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.
Suh was named the AP Player of the Year in 2009 and went on to have an impressive NFL career.
Now, Suh is getting rewarded by being on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame.
Per ESPN.com:
Heisman Trophy winners Mark Ingram, Cam Newton and Robert Griffin III and former AP National Player of the Year Ndamukong Suh are on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class.
The National Football Foundation released the ballot Monday for the class that will be announced in January. It includes 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 35 coaches from lower levels.
Suh was a force for Nebraska in 2009 and became the first defensive lineman in 15 seasons to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He finished fourth in voting but was honored as the nation's top player by The Associated Press.
Among other players on the ballot are Iowa's Brad Banks, Colorado's Eric Bieniemy, Oklahoma State's Dez Bryant, Penn State's Ki-Jana Carter, Pittsburgh's Aaron Donald, Syracuse's Marvin Harrison, Oklahoma's Josh Heupel, Ohio State's James Laurinaitis, Washington State's Ryan Leaf, California's Marshawn Lynch, Illinois' Simeon Rice and Florida State's Peter Warrick.
Suh finished his collegiate career with 24 sacks over 5 seasons in Lincoln, and was a first round pick of the Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft.
In the NFL, Suh played 13 seasons, was a 5-time Pro Bowler, and finished his career with 71.5 sacks and a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers.
Source: ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)
