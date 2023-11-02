Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 Football Schedule Released
What a season it's been so far in Lincoln. The troops have rallied around new Head Coach Matt Rhule to the tune of a 5-3 start to the season.
While fans are still ready to enjoy what 2023 still has to offer for the Huskers, the Big Ten and Nebraska have announced the 2024 schedule as of Thursday.
The Huskers will open 2024 with 3 non-conference games before facing off with Illinois to open the conference slate.
Here is the complete schedule for 2024:
2024 Nebraska Football Schedule
Aug. 31—UTEP
Sept. 7—Colorado
Sept. 14—Northern Iowa
Sept. 21—Illinois
Sept. 28—at Purdue
Oct. 5—Rutgers
Oct. 12—BYE
Oct. 19—at Indiana
Oct. 26—at Ohio State
Nov. 2—UCLA
Nov. 9—BYE
Nov. 16—at USC
Nov. 23—Wisconsin
Nov. 29—at Iowa (Friday)
Of course, the matchup with Colorado in Week 2 will carry all sorts of headlines, but the schedule itself has some tough challenges.
Road games at Ohio State, at USC, and at Iowa will provide a tough test down the stretch of next season. In fact, their final five games are all very tough, as the two home contests in that stretch are against UCLA and the Wisconsin Badgers.
This season, 5-3 Nebraska aims to stake a claim in one of the top spots in the Big Ten before the forthcoming expansion, and they look for bowl eligibility Saturday when they take on Michigan State on the road on Saturday.
Kickoff from East Lansing is set for 11:00 am on Saturday morning.
Source: Huskers.com
