Nebraska True Freshman Dylan Raiola Named Starting QB

Nebraska has named touted true freshman Dylan Raiola its starting quarterback for its season opener against UTEP on Aug. 31.


Raiola, the No. 3 ranked quarterback and No. 11 overall player in the 2024 ESPN 300, enrolled early with the Huskers and competed with junior Heinrich Haarberg and true freshman Daniel Kaelin for the starting job this offseason. 

The five-star son of All-America offensive lineman Dominic Raiola and nephew of Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, Dylan Raiola was the Huskers' highest-ranked high school recruit since ESPN began tracking rankings in 2006. 

His decision to flip his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska in December was a massive recruiting victory for coach Matt Rhule entering Year 2 after a 5-7 debut season. .

"I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood," Raiola told ESPN after committing. "It's a great opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. Nebraska is a special place." 

 

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound passer threw for nearly 8,500 yards and 88 touchdowns during his high school career and played his senior year at Buford (Georgia) High School before enrolling early with the Huskers. In his spring game debut in April, Raiola threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing.

Nebraska finished last in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,631) and interceptions (16) last season and played three quarterbacks in Haarberg, Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy. Sims has since transferred to Arizona State and Purdy is now at Nevada.


The Huskers open at home against a UTEP team led by first-year coach Scotty Walden before facing Colorado on Sept. 7.

