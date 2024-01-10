Epic Night For Unranked Nebraska, Dominates Purdue

Get our free mobile app

With the college football season ending Monday, college basketball took center stage Tuesday -- and immediately saw its top two teams suffer upsets at the hands of unranked opponents.

No. 1 Purdue fell at Nebraska 88-72, while No. 2 Houston lost its first game of the season at Iowa State 57-53.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it was the first time since Feb. 6, 2016, that the top two teams in the AP men's college basketball poll lost to unranked opponents on the same day, and only the eighth time in the poll's history.

The Boilermakers entered Tuesday on a seven-game winning streak, including victories over Arizona, Illinois and Alabama. But Nebraska matched them shot for shot in the first half and finished the opening period on a 13-0 run to lead by 11 at halftime.

Purdue cut Nebraska's lead to one within the first six minutes of the second half, but the Cornhuskers immediately responded with a 14-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game with 11:53 remaining. Purdue wouldn't get closer than six points the rest of the game, and Nebraska finished on an 11-2 run.

Tuesday marked the fourth time in the past two seasons that a No. 1-ranked Purdue team has lost to an unranked opponent. Last season, the Boilermakers fell to Rutgers and Northwestern. Earlier this season, they again lost at Northwestern.

