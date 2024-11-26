Nebraska Native and Star Recruit Malachi Coleman to Leave Huskers
Despite a big win over the weekend that saw the Husker football program become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, the team is dealing with some tough news today.
Malachi Coleman, who starred at Lincoln East High School, was redshirting this season.
He came to Lincoln as a prized 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023, and Coleman now will officially enter the transfer portal following the season.
Here's Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule breaking the news:
Per SI.com:
As a true freshman (last season), Coleman played in 11 games, starting six times. He caught eight passes for 139 yards with one touchdown.
Coleman was the No. 1 player in Nebraska and top-ranked recruit for the Huskers in 2023. He joins Eric Fields, Ethan Natio, and Syncere Safeeullah as 2023 signees who did not make it through two years of football at Nebraska.
It's tough news for the Huskers, who are 6-5 and take on the rival Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday.
Sources: SI.com and Clayton Collier on Twitter
