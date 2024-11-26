Nebraska Native and Star Recruit Malachi Coleman to Leave Huskers

Despite a big win over the weekend that saw the Husker football program become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, the team is dealing with some tough news today.

Malachi Coleman, who starred at Lincoln East High School, was redshirting this season.

He came to Lincoln as a prized 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023, and Coleman now will officially enter the transfer portal following the season.

Here's Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule breaking the news:

Per SI.com:

