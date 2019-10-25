Nebraska Preview: Cornhuskers Host Indiana

Fresh off of the first of two bye weeks on the 2019 schedule, Nebraska heads back onto the field this weekend, after spending some time trying to iron out some of the issues that have plagued them over the first seven games.

Getty Images

The Huskers (4-3/2-2 Big Ten) are dealing with some injuries at key positions as well as some tricky personnel matters, most notably the status of third-leading rusher Maurice Washington, whose off the field behavior has already led to pair of suspensions this season.

The 'Voice of the Huskers', Greg Sharpe, told me Washington isn't in the mix for head coach Scott Frost anytime in the foreseeable future:

As for Nebraska's walking wounded, Greg says the status of injured starting quarterback Adrian Martinez remains a mystery heading into this weekend's game:

The Huskers won't exactly ease into the second half of the season as a much improved Indiana team comes to Lincoln Saturday (October 26) afternoon.

The Hoosiers (5-2/2-2 Big Ten) have won three-of-four and are looking for their first winning season in a dozen years.

Getty Images

Indiana's resurgence is due in large part to a more dynamic offense which is now under the control of Milbank, South Dakota native and former University of Sioux Falls player and head coach Kalen DeBoer, the first-year offensive coordinator in Bloomington.

Under DeBoer, the Hoosiers have the second-best offense in the Big Ten thanks running back Stevie Smith III, a talented group of receivers, and a pair of quarterbacks who have both seen action this week.

Much like Nebraska's QB situation, Greg isn't sure whether Indiana will go with redshirt freshman Michael Penix, who was hurt in last week's game or redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey, who has played in five games so far in 2019:

Defensively, the Hoosiers are led by linebackers Reakwon Jones and Michah McFadden (6 tackles for loss), tackle Demarcus Eliott (3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss), and all-purpose player Marcelino Ball.

Indiana is one of just four teams in FBS to have posted a pair of shutouts in 2019. And despite playing a weak schedule so far, Greg says it's still quite an accomplishment for this group:

Kickoff is 2:30 PM, Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

You can listen to the game live on ESPN 99.1.