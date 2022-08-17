Nebraska Volleyball Lands at #1 in Preseason Poll

Football season may be getting a lot of the headlines lately, but volleyball season is about to be in full swing again as well. One area program sits atop the Preseason Coaches Poll for this season, in what is a very well represented poll for the Big Ten.

The Nebraska Cornhusker Volleyball program earned the top spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Huskers finished as last season's runner up to Wisconsin, as the Badgers won a 5 set thriller 3-2 to claim the title.

Since 2000, the Huskers have played in 7 National Championship matches, winning four (most recently in 2017).

Here is the complete poll from the AVCA:

1Nebraska (24)15380-0NR
2Texas (27)15280-0NR
3Wisconsin (12)14390-0NR
4Louisville (1)13170-0NR
5Minnesota12510-0NR
6Pittsburgh12220-0NR
7Ohio State11140-0NR
8Washington11020-0NR
9Georgia Tech10340-0NR
10BYU10090-0NR
11Kentucky8900-0NR
12UCLA7910-0NR
13Purdue7830-0NR
14Stanford7550-0NR
15Florida7330-0NR
16Baylor6450-0NR
17Illinois5040-0NR
18Creighton4770-0NR
19Oregon3920-0NR
20Penn State3310-0NR
21Western Kentucky2800-0NR
22Utah2540-0NR
23Kansas2190-0NR
24Southern California1870-0NR
25San Diego1540-0NR

Yes, that's a ton of Big Ten schools. In total, the conference occupies 7 of the top 25 spots, and 4 of the top 10.

It should be a very exciting volleyball season, which for the Huskers begins with a home tournament on August 26th and 27th.

Sources: NCAA Volleyball History and on3.com

