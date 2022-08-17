Nebraska Volleyball Lands at #1 in Preseason Poll
Football season may be getting a lot of the headlines lately, but volleyball season is about to be in full swing again as well. One area program sits atop the Preseason Coaches Poll for this season, in what is a very well represented poll for the Big Ten.
The Nebraska Cornhusker Volleyball program earned the top spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.
The Huskers finished as last season's runner up to Wisconsin, as the Badgers won a 5 set thriller 3-2 to claim the title.
Since 2000, the Huskers have played in 7 National Championship matches, winning four (most recently in 2017).
Here is the complete poll from the AVCA:
|1
|Nebraska (24)
|1538
|0-0
|NR
|2
|Texas (27)
|1528
|0-0
|NR
|3
|Wisconsin (12)
|1439
|0-0
|NR
|4
|Louisville (1)
|1317
|0-0
|NR
|5
|Minnesota
|1251
|0-0
|NR
|6
|Pittsburgh
|1222
|0-0
|NR
|7
|Ohio State
|1114
|0-0
|NR
|8
|Washington
|1102
|0-0
|NR
|9
|Georgia Tech
|1034
|0-0
|NR
|10
|BYU
|1009
|0-0
|NR
|11
|Kentucky
|890
|0-0
|NR
|12
|UCLA
|791
|0-0
|NR
|13
|Purdue
|783
|0-0
|NR
|14
|Stanford
|755
|0-0
|NR
|15
|Florida
|733
|0-0
|NR
|16
|Baylor
|645
|0-0
|NR
|17
|Illinois
|504
|0-0
|NR
|18
|Creighton
|477
|0-0
|NR
|19
|Oregon
|392
|0-0
|NR
|20
|Penn State
|331
|0-0
|NR
|21
|Western Kentucky
|280
|0-0
|NR
|22
|Utah
|254
|0-0
|NR
|23
|Kansas
|219
|0-0
|NR
|24
|Southern California
|187
|0-0
|NR
|25
|San Diego
|154
|0-0
|NR
Yes, that's a ton of Big Ten schools. In total, the conference occupies 7 of the top 25 spots, and 4 of the top 10.
It should be a very exciting volleyball season, which for the Huskers begins with a home tournament on August 26th and 27th.
Sources: NCAA Volleyball History and on3.com