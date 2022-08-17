Nebraska Volleyball Lands at #1 in Preseason Poll

Football season may be getting a lot of the headlines lately, but volleyball season is about to be in full swing again as well. One area program sits atop the Preseason Coaches Poll for this season, in what is a very well represented poll for the Big Ten.

The Nebraska Cornhusker Volleyball program earned the top spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Huskers finished as last season's runner up to Wisconsin, as the Badgers won a 5 set thriller 3-2 to claim the title.

Since 2000, the Huskers have played in 7 National Championship matches, winning four (most recently in 2017).

Here is the complete poll from the AVCA:

1 Nebraska (24) 1538 0-0 NR 2 Texas (27) 1528 0-0 NR 3 Wisconsin (12) 1439 0-0 NR 4 Louisville (1) 1317 0-0 NR 5 Minnesota 1251 0-0 NR 6 Pittsburgh 1222 0-0 NR 7 Ohio State 1114 0-0 NR 8 Washington 1102 0-0 NR 9 Georgia Tech 1034 0-0 NR 10 BYU 1009 0-0 NR 11 Kentucky 890 0-0 NR 12 UCLA 791 0-0 NR 13 Purdue 783 0-0 NR 14 Stanford 755 0-0 NR 15 Florida 733 0-0 NR 16 Baylor 645 0-0 NR 17 Illinois 504 0-0 NR 18 Creighton 477 0-0 NR 19 Oregon 392 0-0 NR 20 Penn State 331 0-0 NR 21 Western Kentucky 280 0-0 NR 22 Utah 254 0-0 NR 23 Kansas 219 0-0 NR 24 Southern California 187 0-0 NR 25 San Diego 154 0-0 NR

Yes, that's a ton of Big Ten schools. In total, the conference occupies 7 of the top 25 spots, and 4 of the top 10.

It should be a very exciting volleyball season, which for the Huskers begins with a home tournament on August 26th and 27th.

Sources: NCAA Volleyball History and on3.com