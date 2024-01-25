A Privy Good Time In South Dakota- Nemo 500 Outhouse Races

A Privy Good Time In South Dakota- Nemo 500 Outhouse Races

Travel South Dakota
Get our free mobile app
Canva
loading...

You could say, over generations one persons idea of fun is another's idea of entertainment, for all. Oh so true on a winter day in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

One of the smallest communities in the state, Nemo will be hosting its 18th Annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Race & Chili Cook Off Saturday, February 24.

RULES

If you look at past races, to enter the Nemo 500 Outhouse Race your privy must adhere to the following rules:

  • Outhouses can only be human powered
  • Outhouses must be a minimum of 9 square feet
  • Outhouses must have 4 walls, roof, doorway and a seat
  • Outhouses must have at least one hole.

Really? Racing an outhouse? Of all the outdoor winter events this season, you won't find an event that can hold a candle to this one.

WHERE IS NEMO?

Facebook
loading...

And, since you're drawing people out of their cabin-fever-funk, it would be a good idea to feed them with a Chili Cook Off.

Black Hills Badlands
loading...

The kids can participate too with their Shovel Races.

KOTA TV
loading...

All this fun on a winter's day in February benefits the local NAJA Shrine Children's Transportation Fund.

Not sure if this is a qualifier for the World Championship Outhouse Races in Virginia City, Nevada.

REWIND 2023

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From

20 South Dakota Restaurants

Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Filed Under: Black Hills of South Dakota, Nemo Outhouse Races, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls