A Privy Good Time In South Dakota- Nemo 500 Outhouse Races

You could say, over generations one persons idea of fun is another's idea of entertainment, for all. Oh so true on a winter day in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

One of the smallest communities in the state, Nemo will be hosting its 18th Annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Race & Chili Cook Off Saturday, February 24.



RULES

If you look at past races, to enter the Nemo 500 Outhouse Race your privy must adhere to the following rules:

Outhouses can only be human powered

Outhouses must be a minimum of 9 square feet

Outhouses must have 4 walls, roof, doorway and a seat

Outhouses must have at least one hole.

Really? Racing an outhouse? Of all the outdoor winter events this season, you won't find an event that can hold a candle to this one.

And, since you're drawing people out of their cabin-fever-funk, it would be a good idea to feed them with a Chili Cook Off.

The kids can participate too with their Shovel Races.

All this fun on a winter's day in February benefits the local NAJA Shrine Children's Transportation Fund.

Not sure if this is a qualifier for the World Championship Outhouse Races in Virginia City, Nevada.

REWIND 2023

