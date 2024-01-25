A Privy Good Time In South Dakota- Nemo 500 Outhouse Races
You could say, over generations one persons idea of fun is another's idea of entertainment, for all. Oh so true on a winter day in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
One of the smallest communities in the state, Nemo will be hosting its 18th Annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Race & Chili Cook Off Saturday, February 24.
RULES
If you look at past races, to enter the Nemo 500 Outhouse Race your privy must adhere to the following rules:
- Outhouses can only be human powered
- Outhouses must be a minimum of 9 square feet
- Outhouses must have 4 walls, roof, doorway and a seat
- Outhouses must have at least one hole.
Really? Racing an outhouse? Of all the outdoor winter events this season, you won't find an event that can hold a candle to this one.
WHERE IS NEMO?
And, since you're drawing people out of their cabin-fever-funk, it would be a good idea to feed them with a Chili Cook Off.
The kids can participate too with their Shovel Races.
All this fun on a winter's day in February benefits the local NAJA Shrine Children's Transportation Fund.
Not sure if this is a qualifier for the World Championship Outhouse Races in Virginia City, Nevada.
