NEVER Shower During a Thunderstorm if You Live in Iowa

If you've lived in Iowa for any length of time, you're probably aware of just how brutal thunderstorms can be. Obviously, it's important to take precautions until the storm passes, but you may be surprised to know that those precautions include not showering during the storm.

But why is it such a bad idea? The answer may surprise you.

Is It Safe To Take A Shower During A Thunderstorm?

While this may seem like an old wives' tale, it's actually true. But why could it be harmful? The answer lies in your home's plumbing.

Here's What The Experts Have To Say:

Is it safe to take a shower or bath during a lightning storm? No. Lightning can travel through plumbing. It is best to avoid all water during a lightning storm. Do not shower, bathe, wash dishes, or wash your hands. -Center For Disease Control

And while we're at it, let's answer another question many have heard throughout the years:

Is it safe to be under a tree during a lightning storm? No. Being underneath trees is the second leading cause for lightning deaths. For more information on safe shelters, visit our lightning safety tips page. -Center For Disease Control

While it may seem like a harmless thing, showering during a severe thunderstorm can be potentially deadly. So, your best bet is to wait until the lighting subsides.

