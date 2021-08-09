New Curfew Rules in Effect at Sioux Empire Fair

After five days of the 2021 Sioux Empire Fair, officials are changing one of their rules as it relates to minors in attendance at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Late Monday (August 9) afternoon, fair officials announced on their social media sites that effective immediately, everyone under age of 17 must be accompinied by an adult after 9:00 PM for the duration of the event, which runs through Saturday (August 14).

All unaccompinied minors will be asked to leave the fairgrounds at 9:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement comes after a major fight disturbance involving upwards of 100 people was reported at the fairgrounds over the weekend.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America