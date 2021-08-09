Win Minnesota Twins Tickets on Overtime with Jeff & Jerry

Hannah Foslien

A successful road trip gives the Minnesota Twins a 3-4 weekend over the Houston Astros. Next, a nine-game homestand with the White Sox and Rays. They may be in the cellar, but the Twins are playing some of their best ball right now.

And if you're not holding Minnesota Twins tickets, now would be a good time to listen to Jeff & Jerry. For maybe that final summer family getaway, how about a three-game weekend?

JT & Jerry P will give you the chance to score tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers series on August 27, 28 & 29. This could be for a family reunion. A multi-couples weekend. Or for you and seven friends because we have 8 tickets to each game.

Friday, August 27, 7:10 PM
Saturday, August 28, 6:10 PM
Sunday, August 29, 1:10 PM

Be listening to the NEW ESPN Sioux Falls to win your Minnesota Twins game tickets. And tune it for Twins baseball on ESPN 102.3 and AM 1000 KSOO.

