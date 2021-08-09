Big Time Baseball Clinic Coming to Sioux Falls

The opportunities for young baseball players in the 605 have increased a ton since I was a kid and those unique opportunities are creating some really good ball players.

Coming up in September, there will be another baseball opportunity for more training from one of the best in the business.

Professional instructor Steve Springer is bringing his nationally known hitting clinic to Sioux Falls.

On September 26, the SD Military Heritage Alliance will play host to the event and signups are ongoing right now.

Doors open at 3:30 and the presentation will take place from 4-5:30 and registration can be done at the South Dakota VFW baseball website.

Springer is a nationally known hitting instructor who has worked with some of Major League Baseball's best hitters including Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

This will be another really cool opportunity for your kids to learn from one of the best instructors out there and shows how committed the community is to helping build up good ballplayers.