METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Veteran receivers Brandon Tate and Michael Floyd have joined the New Orleans Saints at training camp.

Saints coach Sean Payton says he is also eager to try Tate as a kick and punt returner. The coach has described competition for return roles as wide open.

New Orleans also has activated tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, who began training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Payton says the decisions to bring in Tate and Floyd this week came in part because three receivers who were on the active roster to open camp are injured.

Payton says Travin Dural, a second-year pro out of LSU, is going on injured reserve. Payton says injured undrafted rookies Josh Smith and Eldridge Massington have been waived.

