New Round of Road Construction Hits Sioux Falls

Road construction season in Sioux Falls kicked into high gear this week with five different projects getting underway in various places throughout the city.

41st St/Sycamore Ave Construction Google Maps loading...

The first is the intersection reconstruction work at East 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue, where one lane of traffic will be maintained in all directions throughout the duration of the project.

During the first phase of construction, Sycamore Avenue traffic will be shifted to the west side of the street and 41st Street traffic will be shifted to the south side of the street.

Lane closures will shift throughout the summer and fall as construction progresses.

This project is anticipated to be completed in early November.

attachment-26th Street Construction loading...

Also underway today (April 25), the closure of the southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue from 26th Street to 28th Street to perform concrete joint repair, partial depth concrete repair, and curb and gutter repair. Traffic will be maintained in the southbound inside lane.

This work is anticipated to be completed in late May 2022.

West 26th Street Construction Google Maps loading...

Meanwhile, the eastbound inside lane of West 26th Street will be closed from the I-29 interchange to Shirley Avenue to allow crews to perform joint resealing operations. Traffic will be maintained in the eastbound outside lane.

Weathering permit, this work is anticipated to be complete in approximately one week.

Theodore Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

One road in the city is now closed for the next few weeks.

South Theodore Avenue between 35th Street and Lancaster Street is shut down to allow crews to install new drainage structures.

This work is anticipated to be completed in approximately one month.

69th St Construction Google Maps loading...

Tomorrow (April 26), work begins on West 69th Street at Ralph Rogers Road.

During construction, the outside westbound lane of 69th Street will be closed to allow crews to perform curb repairs and begin work to install a new traffic signal.

This project is anticipated to be completed in late summer of 2022.

