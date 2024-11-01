Jets Awestruck By Wilson’s Jumpman TD Grab Against Texans
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Trailing in the fourth quarter, his team's season teetering on the brink, wide receiver Garrett Wilson delivered OBJ 2.0 -- a spectacular, one-handed catch in the end zone that propelled the New York Jets to a 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.
Others described it as Michael Jordan-esque. Wilson -- in midair -- resembled the Jumpman logo, with his legs split and right hand high in the air as he snatched Aaron Rodgers' third-and-21 pass in front of Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter.
Rodgers finished 22 of 32 for 211 yards.
C.J. Stroud was 11 of 30 for 191 yards for the Texans (6-3), who played with injured receivers Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins.
The Jets trailed after a sloppy and listless first half, but Wilson scored. And scored again, with a catch they will talk about for a long time.
Up next the Texans Host Detroit on “Sunday Night Football” on November 10 while the Jets are at Arizona on November 10.
