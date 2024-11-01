Jets Awestruck By Wilson’s Jumpman TD Grab Against Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Trailing in the fourth quarter, his team's season teetering on the brink, wide receiver Garrett Wilson delivered OBJ 2.0 -- a spectacular, one-handed catch in the end zone that propelled the New York Jets to a 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson's 26-yard touchdown, his second of the game, was the talk of a jubilant postgame locker room. Some players said it reminded them of Odell Beckham Jr.'s iconic catch for the New York Giants 10 years ago in the same stadium (same end zone, different side).

Others described it as Michael Jordan-esque. Wilson -- in midair -- resembled the Jumpman logo, with his legs split and right hand high in the air as he snatched Aaron Rodgers' third-and-21 pass in front of Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Initially ruled incomplete because Wilson got only one foot down, the Jets won a replay challenge after officials ruled that his left shin landed inbounds in the back of the end zone. Based on the rules, one shin equals two feet. Wilson, who had a critical drop in a Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, finished with nine catches for 90 yards.

Rodgers finished 22 of 32 for 211 yards.

C.J. Stroud was 11 of 30 for 191 yards for the Texans (6-3), who played with injured receivers Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins.

The Jets trailed after a sloppy and listless first half, but Wilson scored. And scored again, with a catch they will talk about for a long time.

Up next the Texans Host Detroit on “Sunday Night Football” on November 10 while the Jets are at Arizona on November 10.

