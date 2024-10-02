NFC North Stars Lead NFL in Multiple Categories Early in Season

NFC North Stars Lead NFL in Multiple Categories Early in Season

Getty Images

It's been a wildly successful start to the season for the Minnesota Vikings both individually and as a team.

The team isn't alone in standout performances through four games, but a lot of their company atop NFL stat categories are familiar faces.

The NFC North is the most well-represented division among stat leaders through four games.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here are just a few of the leaders across multiple notable categories through the NFL's first four weeks:

Touchdown Passes:

1) Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings - 11

2) Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8

 

Quarterback Rating:

1) Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings - 118.9

2) Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills - 116.5

 

Receiving Touchdowns:

T-1) Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings - 4

T-1) Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals - 4

 

Sack Leaders:

1) Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions - 6.5

2) Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens - 6.0

T-3) Pat Jones II - Minnesota Vikings - 5.0

T-3) Will McDonald IV - New York Jets - 5.0

 

Interception Leaders:

1) Xavier McKinney - Green Bay Packers - 4

2) Kerby Joseph - Detroit Lions - 3

It's an impressive start statistically for one of the best divisions in all of football.

It will surely be a wild fight to the finish if the start to the season is any indication. As of now, here are the standings in the NFC North:

Minnesota Vikings 4-0

Detroit Lions 3-1

Green Bay Packers 2-2

Chicago Bears 2-2

This weekend, the Vikings take on the Jets in a 'home' game in London, while the Packers head West to take on the LA Rams.

Listen to Packer football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: ESPN.com - NFL Stats

Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store

I had been to Minnesota's Largest Candy Store once before, but they did some pretty cool things since the last time I was there. They added a bunch of superheroes, Star Wars stuff, and a candy band.

According to their Facebook page, Jim's Apple Farm is actually how the now huge candy store got its start. It is located in Jordan, MN and you can't miss it. It is a huge yellow building.

Even though candy is mentioned in the name, they have a little bit of everything. They have fresh baked pies and cookies and fudge. We walked in and it smelled amazing!

They also have the largest selection of sodas! Then there is chocolate and taffy and gummies and chips and puzzles and games. So much stuff!

They even have a Zoltar machine like in the movie, Big. I had to check that out. He told me the only helping hand is at the end of my arm. Gee, thanks Zoltar.

There were even crickets and worms! Not gummy worms, but actual worms.
They also have candy from all over the world!

The store is seasonal, however. November is their last month of operation for the season.

Gallery Credit: Natasha

 

 

Filed Under: aidan hutchinson, Bears, Football, Justin Jefferson, Lions, NFC, NFC North, NFL, Packers, Sam Darnold, stat leaders, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls