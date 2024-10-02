NFC North Stars Lead NFL in Multiple Categories Early in Season
It's been a wildly successful start to the season for the Minnesota Vikings both individually and as a team.
The team isn't alone in standout performances through four games, but a lot of their company atop NFL stat categories are familiar faces.
The NFC North is the most well-represented division among stat leaders through four games.
Here are just a few of the leaders across multiple notable categories through the NFL's first four weeks:
Touchdown Passes:
1) Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings - 11
2) Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8
Quarterback Rating:
1) Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings - 118.9
2) Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills - 116.5
Receiving Touchdowns:
T-1) Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings - 4
T-1) Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals - 4
Sack Leaders:
1) Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions - 6.5
2) Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens - 6.0
T-3) Pat Jones II - Minnesota Vikings - 5.0
T-3) Will McDonald IV - New York Jets - 5.0
Interception Leaders:
1) Xavier McKinney - Green Bay Packers - 4
2) Kerby Joseph - Detroit Lions - 3
It's an impressive start statistically for one of the best divisions in all of football.
It will surely be a wild fight to the finish if the start to the season is any indication. As of now, here are the standings in the NFC North:
Minnesota Vikings 4-0
Detroit Lions 3-1
Green Bay Packers 2-2
Chicago Bears 2-2
This weekend, the Vikings take on the Jets in a 'home' game in London, while the Packers head West to take on the LA Rams.
