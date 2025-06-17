NFL Comp Picks: Minnesota Likely to Get Two Premium Draft Choices

It will be a while before 2026 NFL Draft compensatory picks are locked in and confirmed by the league, but we've hit a point where it's fair game to start speculating what teams will be awarded picks and where.

The Minnesota Vikings lost several big-name players to free agency this offseason and were quiet enough to capitalize on their loss via compensatory picks.

We've started to see a few notable NFL personalities give their opinion on if certain teams will be awarded picks or not, and it appears as though the Vikings will be in line for a few.

Per AcmePackingCompany:

According to Nick Korte of Over the Cap, all of the deals that could potentially impact individual teams in the NFL’s 2026 compensatory draft pick formula — which tries to even the playing field for squads that lost a significant number of free agents in one offseason — have now been inked.

Here's a look at Korte's projection, which he notes is very much an educated guess at this point:

That's right! Two quarterbacks that the Vikings either didn't want to bring back and/or couldn't bring back are going to significantly help their draft capital in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jones inked a deal with the Colts with the chance to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job, while Darnold headed West to Seattle to become the team's long-term starter (or so we think).

It's worth noting that the Vikings did not receive any comp picks for Cam Robinson or Camryn Bynum, who also departed in free agency. This is likely due to the fact that the Vikings signed both Will Fries and Ryan Kelly in free agency, as well as Isaiah Rodgers.

Again, this is not yet official, just a projection. But it is impressive that the Vikings can be so aggressive in free agency and still land a few premium comp picks in the upcoming draft.

The Minnesota Vikings open up the 2025 NFL season with a home preseason game against the Texans on Saturday, August 9th.

Source: Acme Packing Company

