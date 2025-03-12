NFL Draft Comp Picks Awarded to Minnesota, Green Bay, KC
The NFL Draft is the next big event following this wave of free agency on the NFL's calendar, and we officially received the finalized draft order with the distribution of compensatory picks.
These picks are the league's way of compensating teams that lose premier players in free agency, and don't spend big elsewhere on the open market.
Minnesota Vikings fans were hoping the loss of Quarterback Kirk Cousins would net them a premier pick, and they'll be pleased to find out that their team was awarded the highest pick possible across the league.
Here's a look at the compensatory picks awarded across the league on Tuesday:
ROUND 3
97) Minnesota Vikings
98) Miami Dolphins
99) New York Giants
100) San Francisco 49ers*
101) Los Angeles Rams*
102) Detroit Lions*
ROUND 4
135) Miami Dolphins
136) Baltimore Ravens
137) Seattle Seahawks
138) San Francisco 49ers
ROUND 5
169) Buffalo Bills
170) Dallas Cowboys
171) Dallas Cowboys
172) Seattle Seahawks
173) Buffalo Bills
174) Dallas Cowboys
175) Seattle Seahawks
176) Baltimore Ravens
ROUND 6
209) Los Angeles Chargers
210) Baltimore Ravens
211) Dallas Cowboys
212) Baltimore Ravens
213) Las Vegas Raiders
214) Los Angeles Chargers
215) Las Vegas Raiders
216) Cleveland Browns
ROUND 7
249) San Francisco 49ers
250) Green Bay Packers
251) Kansas City Chiefs
252) San Francisco 49ers
253) Miami Dolphins
254) Cleveland Browns
255) Los Angeles Chargers
256) Miami Dolphins
257) Kansas City Chiefs
For a look at the full NFL Draft order this season, visit Tankathon.
Sources: Tankathon and NFL.com - Compensatory Picks
Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Ten of the NFL's Top Offensive Free Agents in 2025
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien