NFL Draft Comp Picks Awarded to Minnesota, Green Bay, KC

The NFL Draft is the next big event following this wave of free agency on the NFL's calendar, and we officially received the finalized draft order with the distribution of compensatory picks.

These picks are the league's way of compensating teams that lose premier players in free agency, and don't spend big elsewhere on the open market.

Minnesota Vikings fans were hoping the loss of Quarterback Kirk Cousins would net them a premier pick, and they'll be pleased to find out that their team was awarded the highest pick possible across the league.

Here's a look at the compensatory picks awarded across the league on Tuesday:

ROUND 3 97) Minnesota Vikings

98) Miami Dolphins

99) New York Giants

100) San Francisco 49ers*

101) Los Angeles Rams*

102) Detroit Lions*

ROUND 4 135) Miami Dolphins

136) Baltimore Ravens

137) Seattle Seahawks

138) San Francisco 49ers

ROUND 5 169) Buffalo Bills

170) Dallas Cowboys

171) Dallas Cowboys

172) Seattle Seahawks

173) Buffalo Bills

174) Dallas Cowboys

175) Seattle Seahawks

176) Baltimore Ravens

ROUND 6 209) Los Angeles Chargers

210) Baltimore Ravens

211) Dallas Cowboys

212) Baltimore Ravens

213) Las Vegas Raiders

214) Los Angeles Chargers

215) Las Vegas Raiders

216) Cleveland Browns

ROUND 7

249) San Francisco 49ers

250) Green Bay Packers

251) Kansas City Chiefs

252) San Francisco 49ers

253) Miami Dolphins

254) Cleveland Browns

255) Los Angeles Chargers

256) Miami Dolphins

257) Kansas City Chiefs

For a look at the full NFL Draft order this season, visit Tankathon.

Sources: Tankathon and NFL.com - Compensatory Picks

