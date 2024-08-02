Chicago Wins Hall of Fame Game, Shortened Due To Severe Weather

CANTON, Ohio -- — While Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, and other starters from both teams watched from the sideline, the NFL’s new kickoffs didn’t provide any excitement.

Brett Rypien stole the show before lighting and heavy rain ended the game early. The veteran quarterback threw three touchdown passes, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.

The NFL’s exhibition opener was stopped with 3:31 left in the third quarter and was called off after a 36-minute delay.

All eyes were on the NFL’s radical new kickoffs rule at the start. The league dramatically redesigned the play, aiming to revive it after a record-low returns last season.

None of the eight kickoffs were returned beyond the 32. Three were brought back to the 26, a yard farther than the old touchback. There was one touchback that came out to the 30. Tyson Bagent started for Williams, the No. 1 overall pick who has enormous expectations in Chicago. Davis Mills was under center instead of Stroud, the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Rypien finished 11 of 15 for 166 yards with TD passes of 20 and 9 yards to Johnson and 22 yards to Tommy Sweeney. Rypien, who was 2-2 as a starter in four seasons with the Broncos and Rams, entered camp as the third-string QB.

The Texans went worst to first in the AFC South last year behind rookie coach DeMeco Ryans, Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. Houston finished with 11 wins, advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Bears are hoping to make a similar leap from 7-10 to the playoffs after selecting Williams first, adding wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth pick and revamping the roster in free agency.

