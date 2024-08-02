Chicago Wins Hall of Fame Game, Shortened Due To Severe Weather
CANTON, Ohio -- — While Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, and other starters from both teams watched from the sideline, the NFL’s new kickoffs didn’t provide any excitement.
The NFL’s exhibition opener was stopped with 3:31 left in the third quarter and was called off after a 36-minute delay.
All eyes were on the NFL’s radical new kickoffs rule at the start. The league dramatically redesigned the play, aiming to revive it after a record-low returns last season.
Rypien finished 11 of 15 for 166 yards with TD passes of 20 and 9 yards to Johnson and 22 yards to Tommy Sweeney. Rypien, who was 2-2 as a starter in four seasons with the Broncos and Rams, entered camp as the third-string QB.
The Bears are hoping to make a similar leap from 7-10 to the playoffs after selecting Williams first, adding wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth pick and revamping the roster in free agency.
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman