NFL Hopefuls from USD, SDSU Ready for Pro Days

The NFL Combine wrapped up a few short weeks ago, and now it's on to pro days for NFL hopeful College Football players.

Similar to the combine but in a familiar environment on their home campuses, athletes will once again showcase their skills for scouts and talent evaluators.

Pro Days also will allow players of all skill sets to perform, not just those lucky few in a top tier hand selected by the league.

Here is the schedule of upcoming Pro Days for area schools:

Iowa State - Tuesday, March 22 at 8:45 am

Iowa - Monday, March 21 at 9:00 am

Nebraska - Tuesday, March 22 at 11:30 am

Northern Iowa - Monday, March 21 at 2:30 pm

South Dakota State - Wednesday, March 23 at 8:30 am

South Dakota - Monday, March 28 at 9:00 am

For a full list of Pro Day times and details, visit SI.com.

