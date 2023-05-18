NFL-No Vote On Commanders Sale

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NFL owners will not vote on the Washington Commanders sale during their meetings next week in Minnesota, a league official said Thursday.


Dan and Tanya Snyder reached a purchase and sale agreement for the Commanders with a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris on Friday. The Snyders, who first announced their intention to sell in November, agreed to sell the team for $6.05 billion.

While a vote this month was considered unlikely, Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and policy, said there would be no vote when owners convene in Minneapolis on Sunday and Monday.

"The league staff and finance committee will continue to review the details of the transaction," Miller said during a conference call previewing the meetings. "We will provide the membership with an update in Minnesota."

A signed document was submitted to the NFL, and the league's finance committee must review the documents and vet the investors. The Harris group includes at least 12 limited partners, according to a release announcing last week's agreement, all of whom must be vetted, adding to how long it could take.

The sale would be the largest in sports history. On June 7 last year, the Walton family reached an agreement to buy the Denver Broncos for a reported $4.65 billion.

