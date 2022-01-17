NFL Playoffs Bracket Reset After Wild-Card Weekend

We are five-sixths of the way through the NFL's wild-card weekend for the 2021 season. That means we know three of the four divisional-round matchups, with the fourth to be determined by Monday night's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

It's never too early to start looking ahead, and so what follows is a first glance at the upcoming divisional games.

We know that we'll see two rematches of regular-season games -- 49ers-Packers and Bills-Chiefs -- as well as a matchup between the Bengals and Titans. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will face the winner of Monday night's game. They lost to the Rams in Week 3 of the regular season but did not play the Cardinals this season.

We'll update this story Monday night when we have the full schedule. In the meantime, let's dive in on what we know.

We will explore how each team can win next week, identify the biggest things to watch for in each game, name an X factor who could impact the outcomes, and update each franchise's chances to reach -- and win -- Super Bowl LVI.