Report: No News on Potential Extension for Vikings HC O’Connell

The Minnesota Vikings have a long list of offseason priorities, which includes working on a contract extension with Coach Kevin O'Connell.

While one would think O'Connell's contract would be item 1A, there is no news to report as of yet about a potential extension.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The first order of offseason business for the Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell is, or at least should be, working out a long-term contract. One week into the Minnesota offseason, there has been no specific news regarding a possible new deal.

 

If O’Connell will decline whatever he’s offered and embrace lame-duck status, the Vikings will face the prospect of seeing him walk away after the coming season without compensation. If an impasse is reached sooner than later, the Vikings can explore the possibility of trading O’Connell.

There's a lot on the table, even though it feels that a trade is a far-fetched outcome at this point.

The Vikings have 25 impending free agents to begin the offseason and may have some other tough roster decisions to make as well.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Vikings have three players who qualify as 'cap casualties' this offseason.

Source: OverTheCap and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

