Injury Update for South Dakota Native Goedert Ahead of NFCCG

Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Dallas Goedert was held out of Wednesday's practice for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team has received some good news as of today.

The veteran Tight End was one of two players that returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Washington Commanders.

Sirianni told reporters that tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) will both be on the field for the day’s practice. Both Goedert and Jurgens were listed as non-participants on Wednesday’s report. That they’re going to be on the field Thursday is a good sign for their availability for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against Washington.

Goedert has had an injury-filled season, having missed seven full games during hte regular season.

Despite the injuries, the Aberdeen native still managed to haul in 42 passes for 496 yards and 2 touchdowns during the regular season.

In the Eagles two postseason games thus far, Goedert has played over 90% of the offensive snaps, and has 8 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles and Commanders face off in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, a 2:00 kickoff time on FOX.

