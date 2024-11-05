The NFL Trade deadline has come and gone. There were a lot of moves today, and a few that impacted the future of the NFC North.

The Green Bay Packers shipped away fan-favorite veteran pass rusher Preston Smith this afternoon to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers did not make any other moves ahead of the deadline.

Here are the details of the deal:

The return was not so good for Green Bay, but the team gets younger and offloads one of its biggest contracts.

The Chicago Bears also were sellers today ahead of the deadline, parting ways with a veteran running back:

Roschon Johnson now firmly plants himself in the #2 role in the Bears backfield.

As for the division leading Lions, they picked up some pass rush help from Cleveland via trade:

Smith slides into a starting role right away with the Lions, who are still aiming to fill the void left by Aidan Hutchinson after his season ending injury.

Lastly, the Minnesota Vikings didn't make any moves today in the trade market but are labeled as 'buyers' given their recent acquisition of Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

