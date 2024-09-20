Watch as Nick Saban Comments on Bryce Young’s Benching

There are not a whole lot of people in the world that know Bryce Young the person and Bryce Young the football player better that Nick Saban.

Saban was Young's coach in college at Alabama during the entirety of his three-year college career and help to mold the youngster into the eventual top QB in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, just a few days removed from Young's benching in Carolina in favor of soon-to-be 37-year-old Andy Dalton, Coach Saban was asked about the unfortunate twist in Young's career:

Get our free mobile app

He's not wrong. During his collegiate career, Young DID have great players around him and thrived.

Over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions, and also added 7 scores on the ground. He was a member of the National Championship team in 2020 and brought home the Heisman Trophy the following year.

Carolina has opted to make a move that the new coaching staff and supporting cast view as necessary at this point. It remains to be seen whether or not Young will get another chance with the Panthers, or if he'll have to wait to see about a change of scenery for that chance to become a reality.

The Panthers and starting QB Andy Dalton take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road this weekend, a 3:05 kickoff time.

Source: Pat McAfee Show on Twitter and Bryce Young College Stats - Sports Reference