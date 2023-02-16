No. 10 Tennessee Downs Newly Minted No. 1 Alabama

Rocky Top was too much for top-ranked Alabama.

Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points, and No. 10 Tennessee extended the jinx for No. 1 teams, jolting the Crimson Tide 68-59 on Wednesday night.

On Monday, Alabama climbed to the top spot in The Associated Press poll for the first time since the 2002-03 season. But playing for the first time since the rankings came out, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.

Alabama's loss was the eighth by an AP No. 1 team this season. That ties 1993-94 for the most in a regular season in the AP poll era (since 1948-49). Purdue has lost three times as No. 1 this season, Houston twice and North Carolina twice.

Unlike in football, when Tennessee fans stormed their home field after the Volunteers beat No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in October, this sellout crowd stayed in the seats when it was over as "Rocky Top" blared. The Crimson Tide football team also reached No. 1 this past season, making Alabama the first school since Ohio State in 2010-11 (and only the fourth in the past 40 years) to have both its football and men's basketball programs at the top of the AP rankings in the same academic year.

Alabama men's basketball is now 2-2 in games as the AP's No. 1, the worst record of any team with multiple stints atop the poll.

