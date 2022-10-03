Nurses Pay Much Better In Minnesota Than South Dakota and Iowa

A new survey says Minnesota nurses are making much higher wages than South Dakota or Iowa nursing professionals.

I think we all agree how very important our compassionate, competent, medical nursing professionals are in all communities.

Nursing Pay Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa-Getty Thinkstock Nursing Pay Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Over the last few years especially we have found out how much we as a society depend on doctors, nurses, and all medical staff.

But a new study shows that how much nurses are paid varies greatly depending on where they live and work.

Nursing Pay Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa-Getty Thinkstock Nursing Pay Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa-Getty Thinkstock loading...

According to Incredibleheath.com the average registered nurse salary overall in the United States is around $82,750.

But this is an average combining states that pay as much as $124,000 or another that pays a much lower $60,540 for the same nursing position and qualifications.

Nursing Pay Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa-Getty Thinkstock Nursing Pay Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Here are the Top-10 HIGHEST paying states for Registered Nurses:

California = $124,000 Hawaii = $106,530 Oregon = $98,630 District of Columbia = $98,540 Alaska = $97,230 Massachusetts = $96,630 Washington = $95,350 New York = $93,320 New Jersey = $89,690 Connecticut = $88,880

And while Minnesota Nurses' pay ranks around the average on the list with an annual $80,960 income South Dakota and Iowa rank at the bottom.

Here are the 5 LOWEST paying states for Registered Nurses include:

South Dakota = $60,540

Alabama = $61,920

Mississippi = $63,130

Iowa = $64,990

Arkansas = $65,810

The survey points out that the large cost of living differences between states may mean that the same dollar you earn in one state may not go as far as in another.