It was something a lot of golf fans thought they'd never see again - Tiger Woods winning on the PGA Tour.

But Sunday's (September 23) triumph in Atlanta wasn't just any old stop on the tour, this was the Tour Championship, and gave Tiger his first win in five years.

Sanford International - Final Round Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images loading...

While that drama was unfolding in Georgia, Steve Stricker was putting the finishing touches on a dominant win at Sanford International on the PGA Champions Tour - the first PGA event ever hosted by Sioux Falls.

Stricker started the tournament with a round of 63 at Minnehaha Country and never looked back, winning by four strokes.

Previews - 42nd Ryder Cup 2018 Andrew Redington/Getty Images loading...

Hours later, Stricker and Woods' paths would cross when both hopped on a plane to France for the 2018 Ryder Cup, which starts Friday (September 28), in Guyancourt, just outside Paris. Stricker is a vice-captain on the Team USA squad, Woods a participant for the eighth time in his career.

The Americans haven't won this event on foreign soil since 1993.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf blog and I discuss Tiger's win, the inaugural Sanford International, and what to expect at the Ryder Cup this week.

Here's our full conversation: