Omaha Maverick MBB Claims First Summit League Title

Omaha Maverick MBB Claims First Summit League Title

Cristina Moliner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- JJ White scored 29, Marquel Sutton totaled 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Omaha beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 85-75 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Summit League Tournament.

The top-seeded Mavericks (22-12) had already earned the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament entering the game because the Tommies (24-10) -- the No. 2 seed -- are in their final year of postseason ineligibility after making a rare leap from Division III to Division I.

The Mavericks will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time after transitioning to D-I play in 2011. Omaha's 22 victories this season are its most since the move up.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

White and reserve Lance Waddles both scored 11 in the first half and combined to make 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range to guide Omaha to a 39-33 advantage. Sutton, the Summit League player of the year, had his eighth double-double this season by halftime with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sutton opened the second half with a dunk and White followed with a 3-pointer to push Omaha's lead to double digits. A Waddles 3-pointer gave the Mavericks their largest lead at 51-36 with 14 minutes remaining.

St. Thomas got within six points four times, the final one at 79-73 on two Minessale free throws with 1:58 left. Sutton followed with two foul shots and White added a layup to wrap up the title.

White made 10 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers, adding five assists for the Mavericks. Waddles hit four 3-pointers and scored 15.

Minnessale had 20 points to lead the Tommies. Miles Barnstable scored 14.

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, mbb, Nebraska, Omaha, omaha mavericks, Sioux Falls, Summit League, Summit League Tournament, The Summit League, Tournament
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls