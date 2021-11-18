Once In A Thousand Year Longest Lunar Eclipse Over South Dakota

You will be able to catch the longest Lunar Eclipse in almost 600 years over South Dakota on Friday night.

The Beaver Moon has been big in the sky over South Dakota this week. It's called the “Beaver Moon” because historically Native Americans would use the light of this bright Fall moon to set beaver traps to catch the big rodents to use and sell their fur.

The Longest Lunar Eclipse will be visible over much of the nation early Friday morning November 19, 2021.

This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years.

According to NASA, the eclipse will last 3 hours and 28 minutes making it the longest partial eclipse of this century and the longest in 580 years.

Here's what you need to know to see this lunar event over South Dakota...

The Lunar Eclipse over South Dakota begins on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:02 a.m.

The full Eclipse will appear at 3:02 a.m.

The Eclipse event will end at 6:03 a.m.

The full duration of the Longest Lunar Eclipse in a 100 years will be 6 hours and 2 minutes.

Weather Forecast from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service for the longest Lunar Eclipse in almost 600 years...

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

