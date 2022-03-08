You have a chance to sound off on a major road construction project coming to one of the busiest stretches of road in Sioux Falls.

The City of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are hosting a public open house to discuss the construction of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange.

The event is Thursday, March 17, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Empire Mall. Attendees are advised to use the northeast door near JCPenney and Red Robin.

The project, which is estimated to cost about $44 million, will reconstruct the interchange at 41st Street and I-29 into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.

41st Street will also be widened to include three lanes in each direction from Marion Road to Shirley Avenue as part of the construction which is scheduled to begin later this year and be completed in 2024.

At the open house, members of the project team will be available for one-on-one conversations and to answer questions.

