Outrageous Last Minute Neiman Marcus Christmas Gifts

First published in 1926 with only 16 pages, the 2021 edition of the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book comes in with 200 pages.

For that hard-to-buy-for, money-is-no-concern, oh, but-they-will-love-it, person on your list, this may just be what you are looking for. Or, maybe just for looking.

From jewelry to parties, ski trips to transportation, the 2021 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book will give a whole new meaning to Ho-Ho-Ho.

Looking for a one-of-a-kind Hummer? No problem. According to Fortune.com, an electric Hummer won't come cheap as its list price is $285,000. Plus a couple of perks come with it like VIP access for two to the owner’s skybox at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction and have a chance to drop the gavel.

If that person likes to travel you may want to consider a three-day luxury ski trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It's not a Hummer but will set you back $235,000.

Who doesn't like a party? This will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for 20 people on the stage of Harlem’s Apollo Theater. $395,000 is the asking price. I hope the cake is included!

These gift suggestions may be way beyond your price range. But, there's one more.

The gift that will be a BFF, and is the most outrageous this year in the Christmas Book is a 30.86-carat, heart-shaped diamond. And it's only $6.1 million.

