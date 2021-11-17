Best & Worst Places to Shop in Sioux Falls for Holiday Discounts Now!
You know it's coming and every year you tell yourself you're going to handle it differently. You're not going to overspend, you'll get your Christmas shopping early.
Honestly, it is one of the most stressful situations we face every year. And the term "Black Friday" has lost all meaning because it has been in circulation attached to every sale at every retailer since Easter!
But- -there are ways to calm yourself down and save money just by doing a bit of research, putting together a plan, and lastly, but very importantly - learn the art of negotiation.
Most people have never tried it. More people don't think you can. But take my word for it when I say you can try to negotiate wherever you shop- - locally, even online, on whatever you want to buy, just like you do when purchasing a vehicle.
Years ago, I bought a fridge for my mom and negotiated a cash price of $200 less than the amount they wanted. And I got free delivery too. So it can be done.
Those research monkeys at WalletHub recently checked out a number of retailers to determine who had the deepest discounts and lowest prices, and which have the worst.
Consumer Reports (CR) is also an invaluable source on this subject too, because not only do they compare retailers they also give you tips on actual prices on items, where they're available, and at what price. (This is just my opinion, but a subscription for CR Online is so worth the cost!)
But remember, regardless of the price listed - - you should always attempt to negotiate it down. Sometimes the response is a "Yes". A lot of times, it will be "No". But, it's the yes's that you'll remember, and if you don't even try, just know, you're "leaving money on the table", as a good negotiator might say.
Some retailers in Sioux Falls with what are considered the Best "Black Friday" Discounts right now include:
- Macy's
- JC Penney
- Kohls
- Office Depot/OfficeMax
- Walmart
- Target
- Best Buy
- Costco
For local businesses that are offering great discounts keep an eye on Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan.
For more tips, tricks, and negotiating advice, not to mention a look at what's available now at discounted prices see Consumer Reports and WalletHub.
Sources: WalletHub and Consumer Reports
