P.J Fleck Signs Lengthy Contract with University of Minnesota

The P.J Fleck era has been extended in Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota sent a news release this morning that the 7-year contract was signed between the coach and the university, pending Board of Regents approval.

"This is home,” said Fleck. “Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Joan Gabel, and the Board of Regents for trusting us to lead this program. Our goal is to recruit and coach at an elite level and to have our young people achieve academic, athletic, social, and spiritual excellence. It’s a tremendous honor to lead this program, and we will continue to work to build a culture that connects the entire state.”

The contract will tie the head coach to the University of Minnesota through 2028. Fleck is in his fifth season as head coach of the marron and gold and has the Gophers off to a 6-2 start and they were ranked #20 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that came out Tuesday evening. According to the news release, he is 32-21 overall at Minnesota, but is 24-10 – a record not realized in nearly 80 years – in his last 34 games leading the Gophers.

“P.J. and Heather continue to do everything the right way,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “He continues to build a program that fans can take great pride in, and his student-athletes compete at a high level academically, athletically and socially. He is a tremendous recruiter and has elevated the stature of our program by an immeasurable amount. I am grateful to President Gabel and the Board of Regents for their continued support, and I look forward to Coach Fleck continuing to lead the Gophers.”

The Gophers will take on Illinois this Saturday at 11 a.m.